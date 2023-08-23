MULTIMEDIA

Giant panda Xing Xing celebrates 17th birthday

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Giant male panda Xing Xing looks at the food he received as part of his 17th birthday celebration at the national zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. Liang Liang and her partner Xing Xing were loaned to Malaysia for 10 years to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China.