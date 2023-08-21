MULTIMEDIA
A dog's best friend in Japan
Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 21 2023 09:57 PM
A Japanese man in a dog suit rolls on the floor in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. The Japanese, known as 'Toco,' spent over 12,000 euros (737,000 pesos) to realize his dream of transforming into a rough collie dog by wearing a hyper-realistic canine suit made by a Japanese company. Toco now strolls through Tokyo, capturing the amazed attention of pedestrians.
