Indak-indak sa Kadayawan returns after COVID-19 hiatus

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Street dancers return to the streets of Davao City for the Indak-indak sa Kadayawan 2022 on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. Celebration of the city’s Kadayawan Festival has been muted down since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.