Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Finding Nemo? Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 20 2020 06:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman looks at fish being sold as pets from a roadside cart in Pasig City on Thursday. More small and medium-sized enterprises have been allowed to resume business as Metro Manila and surrounding provinces recently returned to general community quarantine. BSP pauses, keeps key rates unchanged after 4 cuts in a row Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 GCQ face mask fish gold fish pets