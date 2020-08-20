Home  >  Life

Finding Nemo?

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2020 06:17 PM

A woman looks at fish being sold as pets from a roadside cart in Pasig City on Thursday. More small and medium-sized enterprises have been allowed to resume business as Metro Manila and surrounding provinces recently returned to general community quarantine. 

