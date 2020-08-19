Home  >  Life

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2020 10:45 PM

Vet visit

People take their pets to a veterinary clinic in Caloocan City on Wednesday, the first day of the reimposed general community quarantine. Veterinary medical services are allowed to operate at capacity even during stricter quarantine classifications but pet grooming services are still barred from operating under GCQ. 

