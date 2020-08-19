MULTIMEDIA

Barbershops reopen as quarantine eases

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A barbershop on Corregidor Street in Quezon City accommodates its first clients as Metro Manila returns to general community quarantine (GCQ) on Wednesday. The Department of Trade and Industry allowed the reopening of salons and dine-in restaurants with the easing of the community quarantine starting August 19.