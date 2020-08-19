Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Barbershops reopen as quarantine eases Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2020 01:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A barbershop on Corregidor Street in Quezon City accommodates its first clients as Metro Manila returns to general community quarantine (GCQ) on Wednesday. The Department of Trade and Industry allowed the reopening of salons and dine-in restaurants with the easing of the community quarantine starting August 19. Read More: general community quarantine Corregidor Street Quezon City Department of Trade barbershop