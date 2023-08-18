A couple attends Mass on National Couple's Day

MULTIMEDIA

A couple attends Mass in Quiapo on National Couple's Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A couple attends Mass at the Quiapo Church in Plaza Miranda on Friday, August 18, which is also National Couple's Day.

Friday is Quiapo Day where thousands of devotees of Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno troop to the famous church to say their novenas or attend the Mass.