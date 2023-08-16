MULTIMEDIA
Spotlight on rare salt Asin Tibook
Nestor Manungas, 71, an artisanal salt maker, checks a finished product inside the salt production facility of Asin Tibook in Albuquerque, Bohol on Wednesday. The national government allowed the production of Asin Tibook, a rare artisanal sea salt made by filtering seawater through ashes, which is being exported to clients in US and Europe.
