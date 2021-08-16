MULTIMEDIA

Feast of San Roque, patron saint of contagious diseases, celebrated amid COVID-19

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People pay tribute from behind iron grills as the San Roque Cathedral brings out the image of San Roque, or St. Roch of Montpellier, in Caloocan City on Monday. A mass was broadcast online while the image was paraded around the church vicinity to celebrate the feast day of the patron saint against contagious diseases, as the city is under enhanced community quarantine because of the rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases.