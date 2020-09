MULTIMEDIA

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Mayet Luna, 51, playfully puts a face shield on her dog “Rangga” as they take shelter from the heavy downpour in Plaza Miranda, Quiapo, Manila on Sunday. Vendors in Plaza Miranda take their chance to earn a living as Catholic devotees continue to visit Quiapo Church to pray to the Black Nazarene amid the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.