Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Keeping fit amid the MECQ in the Philippine capital

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2020 03:54 PM

Keeping fit amid the MECQ in the Philippine capital

Bikers traverse the Macapagal Avenue in Paranaque City, as form of exercise, on Sunday. Individual outdoor exercises like walking, jogging and biking are allowed in areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, as long as minimum health protocols like wearing of masks and physical distancing are observed.

Read More:  COVID-19   modified enhanced community quarantine   biking   exercise   Macapagal Avenue   Paranaque  