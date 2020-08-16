Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Keeping fit amid the MECQ in the Philippine capital ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2020 03:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Bikers traverse the Macapagal Avenue in Paranaque City, as form of exercise, on Sunday. Individual outdoor exercises like walking, jogging and biking are allowed in areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, as long as minimum health protocols like wearing of masks and physical distancing are observed. Read More: COVID-19 modified enhanced community quarantine biking exercise Macapagal Avenue Paranaque