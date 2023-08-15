MULTIMEDIA

Canonical coronation of Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion in Dauis, Bohol

Papal Nuncio to the Philippines John Brown, D.D and Bohol Bishop Alberto Yu lead the Pontifical High Mass and the canonical coronation of Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion at the Diocesan Shrine of the Assumption of Our Lady in Dauis, Bohol on Tuesday. Catholic devotees residing in Dauis attribute miracles and petitions granted to Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion.