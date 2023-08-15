Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Canonical coronation of Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion in Dauis, Bohol ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 15 2023 03:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Papal Nuncio to the Philippines John Brown, D.D and Bohol Bishop Alberto Yu lead the Pontifical High Mass and the canonical coronation of Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion at the Diocesan Shrine of the Assumption of Our Lady in Dauis, Bohol on Tuesday. Catholic devotees residing in Dauis attribute miracles and petitions granted to Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion. Read More: Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion Diocesan Shrine of the Assumption of Our Lady in Dauis Papal Nuncio to the Philippines John Brown D.D Bohol Bishop Alberto Yu canonical coronation /entertainment/08/15/23/young-critics-circle-picks-12-weeks-as-best-film/life/08/15/23/ibong-adarna-to-conclude-ballet-manilas-25th-season/sports/08/15/23/csb-bolsters-lineup-for-ncaa-season-99-and-future/sports/08/15/23/nu-men-to-kick-off-title-defense-in-v-league-vs-feu/business/08/15/23/cash-remittances-hit-281-billion-in-june