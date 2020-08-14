Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Guarded recreation Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 14 2020 05:36 PM | Updated as of Aug 14 2020 05:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Police patrol the park along the river banks in Marikina City on Friday. Despite the quarantine in effect, authorities have permitted the use of bikes as one of the recreational activities encouraged to help citizens keep fit to combat sickness. Read More: coronavirus covid19 park riverbank Mariina biking bikes multimedia multimedia photos