Guarded recreation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2020 05:36 PM | Updated as of Aug 14 2020 05:43 PM

Police patrol the park along the river banks in Marikina City on Friday. Despite the quarantine in effect, authorities have permitted the use of bikes as one of the recreational activities encouraged to help citizens keep fit to combat sickness.

