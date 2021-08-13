Twin panda cubs in France steadily gaining weight

MULTIMEDIA
Twin panda cubs born in France
Guillaume Souvant, AFP
Posted at Aug 13 2021 09:10 PM
The two panda cub twins named Fleur de Coton (L) and Petite Neige (R) sleep inside an incubator at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on Friday. The two cubs, which were born on August 2 weighing just 149g and 129g, now weigh 310 grams and 296 grams.
- /news/08/13/21/fda-bilang-ng-nagka-covid-19-sa-bakunado-kaunti-lang
- /entertainment/08/13/21/this-fil-canadian-is-aang-on-avatar-the-last-airbender
- /overseas/08/13/21/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters
- /entertainment/08/13/21/watch-vice-ganda-surprises-family-with-new-house
- /news/08/13/21/cusi-faction-pacquiao-faces-expulsion-from-pdp-laban