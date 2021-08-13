Twin panda cubs in France steadily gaining weight

MULTIMEDIA

Twin panda cubs born in France

Guillaume Souvant, AFP

The two panda cub twins named Fleur de Coton (L) and Petite Neige (R) sleep inside an incubator at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on Friday. The two cubs, which were born on August 2 weighing just 149g and 129g, now weigh 310 grams and 296 grams.