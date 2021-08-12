Ready for Perseid meteor shower?

MULTIMEDIA

Perseid meteor shower to light up August night sky

This NASA handout photo released on Wednesday, shows a 30 second exposure,as a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower on August 10, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia, USA. The Perseid meteor shower will be observed with its peak on the late evening of August 12 and 13, but with fainter meteors due to the waxing gibbous moon, in the Philippines, according to PAGASA.