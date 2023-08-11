MULTIMEDIA

Ready to take flight during Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Neil Hall, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A crew member is silhouetted making pre-flight checks on a hot air balloon before it takes part in a mass ascent during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain on Friday. The four-day event has over 100 hot air balloons expected to participate and runs from 10 to 13 August 2023.