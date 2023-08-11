Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Ready to take flight during Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Neil Hall, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 11 2023 11:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A crew member is silhouetted making pre-flight checks on a hot air balloon before it takes part in a mass ascent during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain on Friday. The four-day event has over 100 hot air balloons expected to participate and runs from 10 to 13 August 2023. Read More: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta hot air balloon mass ascent Bristol Britain /sports/08/12/23/mma-bangguigui-falls-to-uzbek-in-one-friday-fights/entertainment/08/12/23/after-moms-death-erik-santos-father-passes-away/entertainment/08/12/23/dirty-linen-feliz-is-not-a-fiero/sports/08/11/23/ateneo-kicks-off-wubs-title-defense-with-rout-of-sydney/entertainment/08/11/23/batang-quiapo-rigor-shoots-tanggol