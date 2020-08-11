MULTIMEDIA

Pachyderm bath time

Lakruwan Wanniarachchi, AFP

A mahout, or elephant keeper, sprays water over elephants during their daily bath in a river at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in Pinnawala, about 90 km from the capital Colombo on Tuesday, a day before World Elephant Day. World Elephant Day is celebrated every year on August 12 to spread awareness about the preservation and protection of elephants.