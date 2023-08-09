MULTIMEDIA
Illuminating the night sky
Pedro Puente Hoyos, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 09 2023 07:04 PM
A view of a man-made satellite next to the Milky Way during the observance of the Perseids meteor shower in La Hayuela, Cantabria, Spain late Tuesday. The peak of activity of the Perseids is expected to be during the night from August 12 to 13, 2023.
