Families prepare for school opening

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2023 12:38 PM

A parent assists her child in trying on a uniform at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Wednesday, in preparation for the start of classes. The school year 2023-2024 will start on August 29 in all public schools. 

