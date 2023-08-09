Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Families prepare for school opening Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 09 2023 12:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A parent assists her child in trying on a uniform at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Wednesday, in preparation for the start of classes. The school year 2023-2024 will start on August 29 in all public schools. Read More: school opening classes students parents uniform /business/08/09/23/metro-pacific-formally-files-voluntary-delisting-with-the-pse/business/08/09/23/singil-sa-kuryente-may-bawas-ngayong-agosto-meralco/sports/08/09/23/wozniacki-wins-wta-return-match-after-layoff-since-2020/life/08/09/23/spotifys-ai-powered-dj-feature-now-in-ph/entertainment/08/09/23/lola-amour-kicks-off-raining-in-manila-tour-at-luneta