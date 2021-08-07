Fans watch Carlo Paalam's final Tokyo Olympics match

MULTIMEDIA

Cheering for Carlo Paalam in the Tokyo Olympics

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Tricycle drivers react as they watch the gold medal match between Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam and Galal Yafai of Great Britain in the men’s flyweight boxing finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Paalam lost to Yafai via split decision and took home the silver medal, capping the Philippines' best medal haul in the Games' history.