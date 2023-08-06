MULTIMEDIA
Youth gather for local World Youth Day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 06 2023 10:33 PM
Catholic youth gather in a local celebration of World Youth Day in Manila on Sunday, coinciding with the closing activities of the main gathering in Lisbon, Portugal. Created in 1986 by John Paul II, the weeklong jamboree includes a wide range of events, including concerts and prayer sessions. The next WYD event will be held in Seoul, South Korea in 2027.
