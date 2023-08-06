MULTIMEDIA

Youth gather for local World Youth Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catholic youth gather in a local celebration of World Youth Day in Manila on Sunday, coinciding with the closing activities of the main gathering in Lisbon, Portugal. Created in 1986 by John Paul II, the weeklong jamboree includes a wide range of events, including concerts and prayer sessions. The next WYD event will be held in Seoul, South Korea in 2027.