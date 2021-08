Loved ones celebrate Paalam's semis win in Olympics

MULTIMEDIA

Carlo Paalam's friends, family cheer his semis win in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Friends and family of Carlo Paalam celebrate in Barangay Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City after judges proclaimed him the victor against hometown bet Ryomei Tanaka in the men’s flyweight semifinal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Paalam is set to fight for the country’s second gold Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics after outboxing Tanaka 5-0.