Border checkpoints in NCR plus before ECQ

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2021 02:39 PM

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) enforce minimum health protocols at a checkpoint bordering San Mateo and Marikina on Thursday, day before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces. The increasing concern on Delta variant cases prompted the national government to place several regions including Metro Manila under strict community quarantine from August 6-20, 2021.

DILG: PNP to put up border controls in NCR Plus starting midnight

Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus National Capital region NCR plus community quarantine ECQ GCQ