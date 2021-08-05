MULTIMEDIA

Border checkpoints in NCR plus before ECQ

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) enforce minimum health protocols at a checkpoint bordering San Mateo and Marikina on Thursday, day before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces. The increasing concern on Delta variant cases prompted the national government to place several regions including Metro Manila under strict community quarantine from August 6-20, 2021.