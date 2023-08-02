Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Pilgrims gather for World Youth Day in Lisbon Antonio Cotrim, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 02 2023 03:59 PM | Updated as of Aug 02 2023 04:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pilgrims gather on the first day of the World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday. The Pontiff will be in Portugal on World Youth Day, one of the main events of the Roman Catholic Church that gathers the Pope with young people from around the world. WYD 2023 will run from August 1 to 6. Filipino pilgrims attend first World Youth Day after COVID-19 crisis Read More: World Youth Day Lisbon Portugal World Youth Day 2023 /video/business/08/02/23/what-does-robinsons-bank-bring-to-bpi-merger/business/08/02/23/refilling-stations-seen-to-reduce-use-of-plastic-sachets/sports/08/02/23/mindanao-bets-rule-palarong-pambansa-athletics/news/08/02/23/egay-death-toll-climbs-to-27/business/08/02/23/aboitiz-eyes-acquisition-of-coca-cola-beverages-ph