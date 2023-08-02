MULTIMEDIA

Pilgrims gather for World Youth Day in Lisbon

Antonio Cotrim, EPA-EFE

Pilgrims gather on the first day of the World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday. The Pontiff will be in Portugal on World Youth Day, one of the main events of the Roman Catholic Church that gathers the Pope with young people from around the world. WYD 2023 will run from August 1 to 6.