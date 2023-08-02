Cavinti residents hold Sambalilo Festival

MULTIMEDIA
Residents mark Day of Cavinti with Sambalilo Festival
Artist Calupig, PonD News Asia
Posted at Aug 02 2023 05:11 PM
A resident of Cavinti, Laguna joins the street parade celebrating the 9th Sambalilo Festival during the fourth Day of Cavinti, Laguna on Wednesday. The festival highlights the sambalilo, a straw hat made from woven pandan leaves found in abundance in the area.
- /life/08/02/23/ayurveda-home-cooking-workshop-promotes-healthy-eating
- /sports/08/02/23/watch-injured-thompson-practices-shooting-with-left-hand
- /business/08/02/23/ayala-land-h1-net-income-up-41-percent-at-p114-billion
- /video/business/08/02/23/what-does-robinsons-bank-bring-to-bpi-merger
- /business/08/02/23/refilling-stations-seen-to-reduce-use-of-plastic-sachets