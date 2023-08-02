Cavinti residents hold Sambalilo Festival

MULTIMEDIA

Residents mark Day of Cavinti with Sambalilo Festival

Artist Calupig, PonD News Asia

A resident of Cavinti, Laguna joins the street parade celebrating the 9th Sambalilo Festival during the fourth Day of Cavinti, Laguna on Wednesday. The festival highlights the sambalilo, a straw hat made from woven pandan leaves found in abundance in the area.