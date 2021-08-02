MULTIMEDIA

Philpost releases PNoy commemorative stamp

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An employee of the Philippine Postal Corporation shows a newly released stamp bearing the photo of the late President Benigno Aquino III on Monday. The stamps can be purchased for P480 per sheet or 40 pieces at the Philpost office in Lawton, Manila. Aquino, who served as the country’s 15th president, died due to renal disease secondary to diabetes last June 24, 2021.