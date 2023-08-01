MULTIMEDIA

Brussels in Bloom begins

Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE

An actor dressed and masked as a flower performs as part of the opening of the 'Brussels in Bloom', in Belgium on Tuesday. 'Brussels in Bloom' is an event that takes visitors on a floral journey through the streets around the Grand-Place of Brussels. Scattered throughout the historical city center, iconic places are given a floral touch, covered in petals and colors from August 1 to 15, 2023.