MULTIMEDIA
Brussels in Bloom begins
Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 01 2023 10:42 PM
An actor dressed and masked as a flower performs as part of the opening of the 'Brussels in Bloom', in Belgium on Tuesday. 'Brussels in Bloom' is an event that takes visitors on a floral journey through the streets around the Grand-Place of Brussels. Scattered throughout the historical city center, iconic places are given a floral touch, covered in petals and colors from August 1 to 15, 2023.
- /video/news/08/01/23/house-panel-deliberates-on-fate-of-teves
- /video/news/08/01/23/teves-brothers-11-others-tagged-as-terrorists
- /business/08/01/23/bir-to-support-amendments-to-create-law
- /sports/08/01/23/england-crush-china-to-book-last-16-clash-with-nigeria
- /sports/08/01/23/volleyball-ust-st-benilde-through-to-ssl-quarterfinals