Nicole Borromeo of Cebu is new Binibining Pilipinas International

Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2022 01:23 PM

Nicole Borromeo of Cebu is new Bb. Pilipinas Int'l

Nicole Borromeo from Cebu reacts as outgoing Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold crowns her as this year's winner Binibining Pilipinas International during the pageant’s coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday. Borromeo bested 39 other candidates representing cities and provinces nationwide. 

