Nicole Borromeo of Cebu is new Bb. Pilipinas Int'l

MULTIMEDIA Nicole Borromeo of Cebu is new Binibining Pilipinas International Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 01 2022 01:23 PM Nicole Borromeo from Cebu reacts as outgoing Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold crowns her as this year's winner Binibining Pilipinas International during the pageant's coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday. Borromeo bested 39 other candidates representing cities and provinces nationwide. Cebu's Nicole Borromeo crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2022