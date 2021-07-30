Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Drying after days of rain

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2021 03:23 PM

Drying after days of rain

A woman takes advantage of the fairly calm weather as she dries tamban fish in Brgy. San Rafael IV in Noveleta, Cavite on Friday. Parts of the Philippines have been drenched in monsoon rains the past few days, which state weather bureau PAGASA expects to continue in parts of Luzon. 

Read More:  fish   tamban   dried fish   weather   Habagat   Cavite  