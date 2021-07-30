MULTIMEDIA

Drying after days of rain

ABS-CBN News

A woman takes advantage of the fairly calm weather as she dries tamban fish in Brgy. San Rafael IV in Noveleta, Cavite on Friday. Parts of the Philippines have been drenched in monsoon rains the past few days, which state weather bureau PAGASA expects to continue in parts of Luzon.