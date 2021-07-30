Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Drying after days of rain ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 30 2021 03:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman takes advantage of the fairly calm weather as she dries tamban fish in Brgy. San Rafael IV in Noveleta, Cavite on Friday. Parts of the Philippines have been drenched in monsoon rains the past few days, which state weather bureau PAGASA expects to continue in parts of Luzon. Habagat to pour more rains over Metro Manila, parts of Luzon Read More: fish tamban dried fish weather Habagat Cavite /sports/07/30/21/pba-magnolia-hotshots-trounce-terrafirma-to-stay-unbeaten-after-4-games/life/07/30/21/watch-use-a-faucet-aerator-and-other-home-hacks-from-slater-young-kryz-uy/overseas/07/30/21/south-korea-vaccination-18-49-age/life/07/30/21/watch-syrian-vlogger-asks-toni-gonzaga-to-translate-filipino-words/overseas/07/30/21/brazil-rare-snowfall-weather