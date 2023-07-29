MULTIMEDIA

New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning kicks off

Julia Nikhinson, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An aerial view shows people watching as hot air balloons are launched during the 40th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey on Friday. The festival, held from July 28-30, features mass ascensions of up to one hundred balloons twice a day, in addition to music, entertainment, and a drone light show.