Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Even dogs follow health protocols Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 29 2021 04:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Dogs wearing face masks and shield rest on a pedicab along P. Guevarra Street in Manila on Thursday. The dog owner had his pet dogs wear the personal protective equipment just for fun as wearing of face mask and face shield remain mandatory in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: dogs face mask face shield pets COVID-19 multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/29/21/olympics-hidilyn-diaz-a-big-inspiration-to-eumir-marcial-team-ph/sports/07/29/21/olympics-obiena-assures-no-covid-19-scare-after-us-champ-tests-positive/news/07/29/21/caregivers-ph-israel-lockdown/entertainment/07/29/21/lany-congratulates-hidilyn-diaz-gold-medal/news/07/29/21/house-probe-guinobatan-activists-graffiti-killing