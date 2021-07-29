Home  >  Life

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2021 04:15 PM

Even dogs follow health protocols

Dogs wearing face masks and shield rest on a pedicab along P. Guevarra Street in Manila on Thursday. The dog owner had his pet dogs wear the personal protective equipment just for fun as wearing of face mask and face shield remain mandatory in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

