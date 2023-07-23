Choosing reusable and eco-friendly packaging

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Reusable and eco-friendly packaging pushed at Plastic-Free Fair Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 23 2023 05:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Business enterprises and booths promoting reusable and eco-friendly packaging are showcased at the Plastic-Free Fair in Quezon City on Sunday, in observance of July Plastics-Free Month. Various groups push for a national ban in single-use plastics to address plastic pollution. Read More: Plastic-Free Fair single-use plastic plastic pollution /sports/07/23/23/janry-ubas-claims-back-to-back-gold-medals-in-finland-italy/entertainment/07/23/23/coleen-garcia-marks-9th-anniversary-of-relationship-with-billy-crawford/news/07/23/23/bahay-sa-subdivision-sa-noveleta-cavite-nasunog/news/07/23/23/walangpasok-lunes-hulyo-24-dahil-sa-bagyong-egay-transport-strike/sports/07/23/23/filipinas-had-closed-door-tune-up-vs-us-prior-to-world-cup-report