Choosing reusable and eco-friendly packaging

Reusable and eco-friendly packaging pushed at Plastic-Free Fair

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Business enterprises and booths promoting reusable and eco-friendly packaging are showcased at the Plastic-Free Fair in Quezon City on Sunday, in observance of July Plastics-Free Month. Various groups push for a national ban in single-use plastics to address plastic pollution.