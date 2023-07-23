Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Reusable and eco-friendly packaging pushed at Plastic-Free Fair

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 23 2023 05:34 PM

Choosing reusable and eco-friendly packaging

Business enterprises and booths promoting reusable and eco-friendly packaging are showcased at the Plastic-Free Fair in Quezon City on Sunday, in observance of July Plastics-Free Month. Various groups push for a national ban in single-use plastics to address plastic pollution. 

Read More:  Plastic-Free Fair   single-use plastic   plastic pollution  