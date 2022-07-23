Bb. Pilipinas holds Grand Parade in Araneta

MULTIMEDIA

Beauties on parade

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Binibining Pilipinas candidates wave to the crowd during the Grand Parade of Beauties held at the Araneta City grounds in Cubao, Quezon City on Saturday. The 40 candidates of the pageant, along with the five reigning queens, graced the crowd with their presence during the much-awaited return of the activity.