Orconuma Meteorite on display at National Museum

National Museum of the Philippines Geology and Paleontology division OIC Maileen Rondal views a piece of the Orconuma Meteorite at the National Museum on Friday. The meteorite was found by farmers Fredo Manzano, Edgar Francisco, Sr., and Enrico Camacho, Jr. in Orconuma, Oriental Mindoro on March 7, 2011 keeping it for 9 years. It was eventually purchased by international meteorite collectors John Higgins and Jasper Spencer, who gifted a small portion of it to the National Museum.