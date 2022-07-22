Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off in Turkey

Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 22 2022 10:58 PM

Heat wave hits Turkey

A person dives into the waters of the Bosphorus to cool down, with the Suleymaniye mosque seen in the background in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday. Temperatures will increase due to a heat wave that will be effective for five days between 21-25 July in Turkey.

Read More:  heat wave   Turkey   Bosphorus Strait   weather   Suleymaniye mosque  