Heat wave hits Turkey

MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off in Turkey

Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 22 2022 10:58 PM

A person dives into the waters of the Bosphorus to cool down, with the Suleymaniye mosque seen in the background in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday. Temperatures will increase due to a heat wave that will be effective for five days between 21-25 July in Turkey.

Read More:

heat wave
Turkey
Bosphorus Strait
weather
Suleymaniye mosque