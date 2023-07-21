Home  >  Life

Las Pinas holds Water Lily Festival

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 21 2023 05:14 PM

A woman wearing a gown made from dried water hyacinth stalks poses during the Water Lily Festival in Las Pinas on Friday The Water Lily Festival aims to promote the water hyacinth-based livelihood enterprises for residents in flood-prone communities of Las Pinas and adjacent cities. 

