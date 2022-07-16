Malabon Zoo introduces 'largest tiger in PH'

MULTIMEDIA

Malabon Zoo introduces 'Tiger Bongbong'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN

Visitors view “Tiger Bongbong” as its rests inside its enclosure inside the Malabon Zoo on Saturday. The zoo’s founder, Manny Tangco, named the “largest tiger in the Philippines” in honor of the new president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and says that he is hoping for our country to be a "tiger economy" under the new administration.