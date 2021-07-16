Home > Life MULTIMEDIA A girl's day out Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 16 2021 06:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A young girl has her photo taken at one of the attractions in Quezon City Memorial Circle on Friday, the first day of the government mandated regular General Community Quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby areas. The quarantine classification allows for the further loosening of virus protocols in the capital and allows certain business to reopen at a fraction of their venue capacity. Metro Manila shifts to regular GCQ on July 16; 9 other areas under MECQ PH confirms 5,676 new COVID-19 cases as DOH probes 'local' Delta variant Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 GCQ Quezon City Memorial Circle multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/07/16/21/thailand-weighing-up-more-lockdown-measures-as-covid-19-cases-surge/news/07/16/21/china-todo-deny-sa-pagtatapon-ng-dumi-sa-west-ph-sea-denr-mag-iimbestiga/life/07/16/21/taal-ash-painting-pwd-inspiration/video/business/07/16/21/cybersecurity-secuna-hacking/overseas/07/16/21/russian-defense-ministry-says-website-hit-by-foreign-cyberattack