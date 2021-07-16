Home  >  Life

A girl's day out

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 16 2021 06:46 PM

A young girl has her photo taken at one of the attractions in Quezon City Memorial Circle on Friday, the first day of the government mandated regular General Community Quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby areas. The quarantine classification allows for the further loosening of virus protocols in the capital and allows certain business to reopen at a fraction of their venue capacity. 

