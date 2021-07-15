MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the day outdoors

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A mother spends time with her child in Rizal Park in Manila on Thursday, days after the COVID-19 pandemic task force partially lifted stay-at-home orders for children aged 5 and up in areas under the two loosest quarantine levels. The Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday backed the task force’s resolution, saying the decision will be good for children as it will allow them to maintain their well-being and mental health and can help balance confined routines.