Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Beauties behind masks ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 15 2021 06:52 PM Candidates pose for photographs during the Miss World Philippines press presentation at Cove Manila in Okada Manila in Paranaque on Thursday. Originally scheduled for July 11, the finals of the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant has been moved to July 25 where 45 ladies will vie for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in Miss World and other competitions such as Miss Supranational and Reina Hispanoamericana. IN PHOTOS: Official glam shots of Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates Read More: Miss World Philippiines Miss World Philippines 2021 press presentation Miss World Philippines press presentations beauty pageant beauty queens