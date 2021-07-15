MULTIMEDIA

Beauties behind masks

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Candidates pose for photographs during the Miss World Philippines press presentation at Cove Manila in Okada Manila in Paranaque on Thursday. Originally scheduled for July 11, the finals of the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant has been moved to July 25 where 45 ladies will vie for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in Miss World and other competitions such as Miss Supranational and Reina Hispanoamericana.