Giant biodegradable art in Switzerland

Laurent Gillirton, EPA-EFE

A picture taken with a drone shows one of the two Diptych giant biodegradable landart painting entitled 'The sun has an appointment with the moon' (Le soleil a rendez-vous avec la lune) by French-Swiss artist Saype is pictured near the summit of the Grand Chamossaire mountain, above the alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland on Thursday. Extending over an area of 2,700 and 3,700 square meters, this diptych fresco was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins.