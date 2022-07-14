Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Buck moon shines in Spain

Javier Cebollada, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 14 2022 11:39 PM

Supermoon rises in Spain

The supermoon rises in Zaragoza, Spain on Wednesday. The supermoon is also called the Buck moon because it falls in July when male deer (bucks) are regrowing their antlers. 

Read More:  Supermoon   astronomy   Spain  