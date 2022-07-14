Supermoon rises in Spain

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Buck moon shines in Spain Javier Cebollada, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 14 2022 11:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The supermoon rises in Zaragoza, Spain on Wednesday. The supermoon is also called the Buck moon because it falls in July when male deer (bucks) are regrowing their antlers. Read More: Supermoon astronomy Spain /sports/07/14/22/pba-northport-ends-slump-with-win-over-phoenix/life/07/14/22/the-bread-project-little-things-matter/business/07/14/22/mobile-purchases-in-ph-2x-higher-than-on-desktop-computers-study/news/07/14/22/pinoy-nakapagtayo-ng-cafe-sa-lithuania/video/news/07/14/22/intindihin-na-lang-ang-delay-sa-delivery-ng-natl-id-ph-post-office