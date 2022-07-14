No school, few passengers

MULTIMEDIA

Children moonlight as barkers during summer break

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Children help jeepney drivers call for passengers at a roadside terminal in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday. While drivers welcome the return of the commuting public with the lowering of the COVID -19 alert level, the large number of passengers has yet to return as students such as the ones helping them have yet to go back to face-to-face classes in schools.