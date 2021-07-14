MULTIMEDIA

Gazing at St. Peter's Square

Filippo Monteforte, AFP

People stand by St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Wednesday, the same day Pope Francis returned after 11 days due to the need to undergo surgery at a Rome hospital to remove part of his colon on July 4. A Vatican source said that before returning to the Vatican, Francis stopped to pray at the Rome Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore as he normally prays at the end of each trip to give thanks to the Madonna.