WINK highlights talents of women tattoo artists

Rolex Dela, Pena, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 12 2023 07:43 PM

Women Who Ink highlights women tattoo artists

New Zealand based tattoo artist Rose Hu continues a tattoo session with a client at an art gallery in Makati City on Friday as part of the three-day event Women Who Ink (WINK) to highlight the talents of women tattoo artists. The event, organized by Art Objects PH, features four tattoo artists and aims to bring to a wider audience the respective art forms of various featured artists. 

