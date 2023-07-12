Women Who Ink highlights women tattoo artists

MULTIMEDIA
WINK highlights talents of women tattoo artists
Rolex Dela, Pena, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 12 2023 07:43 PM
New Zealand based tattoo artist Rose Hu continues a tattoo session with a client at an art gallery in Makati City on Friday as part of the three-day event Women Who Ink (WINK) to highlight the talents of women tattoo artists. The event, organized by Art Objects PH, features four tattoo artists and aims to bring to a wider audience the respective art forms of various featured artists.
- /video/entertainment/07/12/23/bts-memoir-na-isinalin-sa-filipino-inilabas-na
- /video/news/07/12/23/paano-malalaman-kung-sobra-ang-kinokonsumong-tubig
- /video/life/07/12/23/winning-moment-sangkap-sa-kusina-puwedeng-panlinis
- /video/news/07/12/23/ilang-bansa-nagpakita-ng-suporta-sa-ph-sa-anibersaryo-ng-hague-ruling
- /sports/07/12/23/coach-hails-phs-historic-feat-in-asian-bowling-tilt