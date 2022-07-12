Cycling by the Marikina River

MULTIMEDIA

Cycling along the Marikina River

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Cyclists and pedicab drivers pass by the Marikina River Tuesday. Neophyte senator Mark Villar recently filed a Senate bill proposing for the Bicycle Act of 2022 which aims to provide the rights and responsibilities of cyclists in the country as more people opt to use bicycles amid the higher costs of fuel and commuting woes.