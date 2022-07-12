Cycling by the Marikina River

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cycling along the Marikina River Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 12 2022 07:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cyclists and pedicab drivers pass by the Marikina River Tuesday. Neophyte senator Mark Villar recently filed a Senate bill proposing for the Bicycle Act of 2022 which aims to provide the rights and responsibilities of cyclists in the country as more people opt to use bicycles amid the higher costs of fuel and commuting woes. Read More: Bicycle Act of 2022 cyclists Marikina River Marikina pedicab transportation /video/news/07/12/22/inflation-umento-nais-patugunan-ng-mga-pinoy-kay-marcos/video/news/07/12/22/full-in-person-classes-target-sa-nobyembre-deped/overseas/07/12/22/moscow-sees-rise-in-covid-cases-recommends-mask-wearing/news/07/12/22/6-patay-sa-gumuhong-pader-sa-tagaytay/news/07/12/22/transport-operators-di-pa-handa-sa-pagbabalik-ng-face-to-face-classes