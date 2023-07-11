MULTIMEDIA

That time of the year again

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

A boy watches an operation as he waits during a mass circumcision event in Manila on Tuesday. The snipping of foreskins is a centuries-old rite of passage to adulthood in the Philippines, which gives the nation one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world.

