That time of the year again
Jam Sta Rosa, AFP
Posted at Jul 11 2023 06:22 PM

A boy watches an operation as he waits during a mass circumcision event in Manila on Tuesday. The snipping of foreskins is a centuries-old rite of passage to adulthood in the Philippines, which gives the nation one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world.