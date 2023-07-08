Home  >  Life

Bulls chase after Mozos

Rodrigo Jimenez, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 08 2023 11:44 AM

Joining the Running of the Bulls

Mozos or runners are chased by bulls of La Palmosilla ranch during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2023 in Pamplona, Spain on Friday. Pamplona's Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, is held annually from July 6-14 in commemoration of the city's patron saint, with visitors from all over the world attending the fiesta. 

