Joining the Running of the Bulls

MULTIMEDIA

Bulls chase after Mozos

Rodrigo Jimenez, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Mozos or runners are chased by bulls of La Palmosilla ranch during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2023 in Pamplona, Spain on Friday. Pamplona's Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, is held annually from July 6-14 in commemoration of the city's patron saint, with visitors from all over the world attending the fiesta.