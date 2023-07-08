MULTIMEDIA

Give Blood, Save Lives on National Blood Donor's Month

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ donate blood during the launch of the nationwide bloodletting activity dubbed 'Give Blood Give Love Save Lives' in partnership with Philippine Red Cross at the PRC headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Saturday. The blood drive is part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebration of PMCC, and is conducted simultaneously across 30 locations in the country in observance of the month-long National Blood Donor's Month.