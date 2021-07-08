Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Paying no mind George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 08 2021 09:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A fisherman casts his net near the shore of Baseco Beach in Tondo, a few meters away from the half-submerged MV Palawan Pearl on Thursday. The cargo vessel carrying diesel, engine oil, and bilge oil collided with foreign dredger “BKM 104” at the vicinity waters off South Harbor Anchorage area early morning Thursday. Cargo vessel, utility boat collide in Manila South Harbor; oil sheen seen— Coast Guard Read More: MV Palawan Pearl fisherman fisherfolk fishing Baseco Tondo collission oil spill multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/08/21/philippines-japan-donated-covid-vaccine/sports/07/08/21/suns-ready-for-bucks-best-effort-in-game-two-of-nba-finals/sports/07/08/21/vismin-cup-clarin-picks-up-first-win-vs-misamis-oriental/sports/07/08/21/tennis-nadal-to-return-to-action-at-citi-open/entertainment/07/08/21/carlo-aquino-lovi-poe-magtatambal-sa-pelikulang-seasons