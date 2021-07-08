Paying no mind

Home  >  Life

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2021 09:28 PM

A fisherman casts his net near the shore of Baseco Beach in Tondo, a few meters away from the half-submerged MV Palawan Pearl on Thursday. The cargo vessel carrying diesel, engine oil, and bilge oil collided with foreign dredger “BKM 104” at the vicinity waters off South Harbor Anchorage area early morning Thursday. 

