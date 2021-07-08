MULTIMEDIA

Paying no mind

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A fisherman casts his net near the shore of Baseco Beach in Tondo, a few meters away from the half-submerged MV Palawan Pearl on Thursday. The cargo vessel carrying diesel, engine oil, and bilge oil collided with foreign dredger “BKM 104” at the vicinity waters off South Harbor Anchorage area early morning Thursday.